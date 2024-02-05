B&G Foods to Unveil Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS), a leading food manufacturing and distribution company with a diverse portfolio of over 50 brands, has announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on February 27, 2024. The announcement promises to provide key insights into the company's performance over the past year, and potentially, its strategies for the coming period.

Post-Market Announcement and Conference Call

The financial results will be announced in a press release after the close of trading on the given date. Following the release, a conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results in detail. The call will be spearheaded by Casey Keller, the President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods, and Bruce Wacha, the Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Accessing the Information

Interested parties, including stakeholders and potential investors, can access the earnings press release and the live audio webcast of the conference call via the B&G Foods investor relations website. This platform serves as a convenient point of contact for all corporate news, financial statements, and other related information about the company.

The Replay Option

For those unable to attend the live conference call, B&G Foods has ensured that a replay will be available on the investor relations website. This feature allows individuals to review the discussion at a time that suits them, ensuring that no interested party is left in the dark about the company's financial standing and future prospects.