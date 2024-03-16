Beyoncé's Country Venture 'Cowboy Carter' Amplifies Black Artists in Genre

Superstar singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles is foraying into country music, taking on a genre that has excluded women of color for decades, and in the process, proving its listeners have a strong interest in Black female artists. Her country music era, launched during a Super Bowl ad in mid-February and headlined by an upcoming album, is broadening the industry's listenership and igniting streaming numbers for songs by other Black female country artists.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers in Country Music

Country star Tanner Adell, a Black artist, saw U.S. streams of her track 'Buckle Bunny' soar 305% during the first week of March, according to data from Spotify. Another song from Adell, 'Trailer Park Barbie,' saw a 130% jump in streams, the music streaming company said. Other Black female country artists like Mickey Guyton and Reyna Roberts saw boosts too, and Knowles' own country-esque song 'Daddy Lessons' off her sixth studio pop album 'Lemonade' spiked 540% in streams the day after her two country singles were released last month, Spotify reported.

Chart-Topping Success and Historical Significance

Advertisment

'Texas Hold 'Em,' one of those singles, made her the first Black woman to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country chart, according to the famed music magazine. That song and her second recent country hit, '16 Carriages,' will appear on 'Act II: Cowboy Carter,' Knowles announced the album title in a Tuesday post on her website. It follows 'Act I: Renaissance' and serves as the second installment to a three-part project. Knowles' album announcement was a pinnacle moment in time, according to The New York Times bestselling author, country songwriter, and lecturer Alice Randall, who was the first Black woman to write a No. 1 song for an artist on the Hot Country chart back in 1994.

Challenges and Triumphs for Artists of Color

Acceptance for artists of color in country music remains a challenge, though, even for Knowles, whose recorded songs are mostly categorized as pop and R&B. While some music critics praised Knowles' country tracks, other fans of the genre refrained from a warm welcome. Beyond just radio, Black artists and artists of color represented less than 4% of country songs played on the radio, airplay charting songs, artists signed to major labels, and award nominations, according to SongData. In the areas where artists of color did make strides over those two decades, gaining 3.2 percentage points in the share of songs.

This significant shift brought about by Beyoncé's venture into country music not only showcases her versatility as an artist but also highlights the ongoing struggle for diversity and inclusion within the genre. By embracing country music, Beyoncé is not only paying homage to its Black roots but also challenging the industry to acknowledge and celebrate its diverse range of voices. As 'Cowboy Carter' continues to make waves, it serves as a reminder of music's power to transcend barriers and bring about meaningful change.