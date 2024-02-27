Betty Schurdevin Passes at 87: A Legacy of Nursing and Community Service Remembered

Betty Jean (Hendrickson) Schurdevin, a dedicated nurse and cherished community member, passed away on February 20, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of care and service. Born in New York Mills, MN, and having spent a significant part of her life in Moorhead, Betty's journey from a farm girl to a respected nurse and community volunteer reflects her commitment to helping others.

Early Life and Career

Betty's journey began on March 13, 1936, on a family farm, shaping her early years with values of hard work and community. After graduating from New York Mills High School in 1954 and completing her nursing training in Chicago, she returned to Minnesota, where she embarked on a fulfilling nursing career. Betty's dedication to her profession was evident in her long tenure as a surgical technician, where she touched the lives of many.

Family Life and Community Engagement

Despite the personal loss of her first husband, Robert Siebels, in 1972, and later, her second husband, Roy Schurdevin, in 2019, Betty's resilience and spirit of giving never waned. A devout Catholic, she found solace and purpose in choir and church-related activities, enriching her community at St. Francis de Sales church. Betty's love extended to her family, with whom she shared her passion for life, leaving behind a legacy of love and care.

Legacy and Remembrance

Betty's final days were spent under the compassionate care of Ethos Hospice at Bethany Homes on 42nd, where her life came full circle, receiving the same kindness she had once provided to others. Her family invites those who knew Betty to celebrate her life at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on March 1, 2024, and to consider donations to Ethos Hospice, a cause close to Betty's heart. Betty's journey reminds us of the impact one life can have on many, through dedication to service, family, and faith.

Betty Schurdevin's story is not just a tale of personal achievement but a testament to the power of compassion and community. As we remember her, let us reflect on how we, too, can make a difference in the lives of those around us.