Betty Buckley Talks 'Imaginary' Role, Revels in 'Weird, Crazy Ladies' Persona

Throughout her illustrious five-decade career, Betty Buckley has effortlessly traversed the realms of stage, screen, and music, captivating audiences with her dynamic talent. From her Tony Award-winning performance in Broadway's Cats to her chilling portrayal in the horror classic Carrie, Buckley's versatility knows no bounds. Now, the 76-year-old Texas native embarks on another thrilling venture with her latest film, Imaginary, where she plays Gloria, a mysterious neighbor with a sinister past.

Embracing the Unconventional

For Buckley, the allure of Imaginary was immediate. The script, coupled with the opportunity to delve into the psyche of another 'weird, crazy lady,' was an irresistible draw. This role adds to her impressive collection of eccentric characters, including her memorable performance in M. Night Shyamalan's Split. Buckley's enthusiasm for these roles reflects a deliberate pivot in her career towards horror and thriller genres, a decision spurred by the enjoyment and fulfillment these projects bring.

A Journey Through Horror

Buckley's horror odyssey commenced with Carrie, directed by Brian De Palma. Reflecting on her debut, she fondly recalls the excitement and camaraderie among the cast, which included Hollywood newcomers like John Travolta. Despite not foreseeing the cult status Carrie would achieve, Buckley cherishes the experience and the doors it opened for her in the horror genre. With Imaginary, she comes full circle, embracing the opportunity to explore the darker, more complex characters that have always intrigued her.

Looking Ahead

While Imaginary marks Buckley's latest foray into horror, her creative pursuits extend beyond the genre. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she authored a short story about a singing and dancing mayfly named Megalyn, which she has since transformed into an animated short film. Nevertheless, the allure of horror remains strong. Director Jeff Wadlow, impressed by Buckley's performance in Imaginary, has already expressed interest in collaborating with her on future projects. Buckley, ever the chameleon, is open to returning to the genre, albeit with a request for a touch more glamour in her next role.

As Betty Buckley continues to explore and embrace the multifaceted characters that have defined her career, her journey serves as a testament to the power of evolution and reinvention in the arts. With Imaginary now thrilling audiences nationwide, Buckley's legacy as a versatile and fearless performer is further cemented, proving that even after five decades, her capacity to captivate and intrigue is undiminished.