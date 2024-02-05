Better Home & Finance Announces Record Date for 2024 Annual Meeting, Showcases Success of Tinman Platform

NASDAQ-traded Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR and BETRW) has announced the record date for determining eligible shareholders to vote at its 2024 Annual Meeting. The date set is April 8, 2024. The company, a celebrated name in the realm of mortgage financing, has funded over $100 billion in mortgage volume since 2017, thanks to its robust technology platform, Tinman.
The Power of Tinman
The Tinman platform is a technological marvel that has revolutionized mortgage financing. It allows customers to effortlessly access rate options, secure pre-approval, lock in rates, and close loans in a remarkably short period. The 'One-Day Mortgage' program, introduced in January 2023, has further expedited this process. Better Home & Finance offers a wide array of mortgage products, including GSE-conforming, FHA, VA, and jumbo mortgage loans.
A Record of Success
From 2019 to 2022, the company has completed an impressive $98 billion in mortgage volume and insured $39 billion through Better Cover, its insurance segment. This strong track record has not gone unnoticed. The company was named the Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and lauded for affordability by the Wall Street Journal in 2023. It has also made its mark on prestigious lists such as LinkedIn's Top Startups and Forbes FinTech 50.
Global Reach and Future Prospects
Operating in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom, Better Home & Finance has a broad reach. However, as the company looks to the future, it advises caution. The press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, are detailed in filings with the SEC, and should not be unduly relied upon. These filings include the Company's Form S-1, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.