Bettendorf School Leaders to Discuss Key Issues in Public Hearings

In a series of five public hearings, Bettendorf school leaders will discuss a range of pivotal matters before the regular school board meeting on Wednesday. The hearings, scheduled in the Ray Stensvad Board Room, are set to address several key issues impacting Bettendorf and its surrounding areas.

Focus on Edison Academy

Two of the hearings will concentrate on the Edison Academy, an alternative high school consortium, involving Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and North Scott. The first hearing aims to address the proposed sale of the Edison Academy property. The property is earmarked for a transaction amount of $600,000 to 1525 Brown Street LLC. The second hearing will call for bids for renovations at the new Edison Academy location on Victoria Street. The renovation plans include an extension and the addition of four new classrooms.

Infrastructure and Security Upgrades

Besides the Edison Academy discussions, there will be hearings on the replacement of the C-wing roof at Bettendorf High School. The project comes with a budget of $730,000, sourced from SAVE revenue funds. Further, the installation of new surveillance cameras at multiple schools will also be discussed. These crucial upgrades aim to enhance the safety and security across the district’s campuses.

Internet Appropriate Use Policies

A hearing on the district’s ‘Internet Appropriate Use’ policies is also on the agenda, aligning with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) regulations. The policy seeks to ensure the safe and responsible use of the internet within the district’s premises.

Final Approvals and Expectations

The board meeting following the public hearings will include approvals for these projects. The Edison Academy project, with a budget just shy of $3 million, is also funded by SAVE revenue. The new Edison Academy is projected to open by August. Participants in the hearings are required to provide their names, addresses, and any affiliations.