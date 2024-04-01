Bette Midler Eyes RHOBH Spot: Andy Cohen Ponders 'Grand Dame' Potential Amid Cost Concerns

Amid swirling rumors and public intrigue, Bette Midler openly expresses her desire to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sparking discussions and excitement within the reality TV sphere. Notably, her candid social media post and subsequent playful exchanges with Bravo's Andy Cohen have fans and insiders alike speculating about the iconic actress's fit within the dynamic and drama-filled world of RHOBH.

From Hollywood to Housewife?

Following Midler's lighthearted inquiry about joining the Beverly Hills cast, Andy Cohen, the face behind the Bravo empire, shared his thoughts on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. While he enthused about the potential of Midler becoming the 'grand dame of Beverly Hills', he also voiced concerns regarding the practicality of such a move. Cohen's previous experience working with Midler hinted at her possible discomfort with the unscripted, documentary-style filming that defines the Real Housewives franchise. Furthermore, the financial implications of bringing a superstar of Midler's caliber on board were not lost on Cohen, who humorously pondered the cost of her inclusion.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The prospect of Midler's transition from silver screen to reality TV stardom has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans and industry observers. Social media platforms buzz with speculation and excitement, with many concocting potential storylines and interactions involving the veteran actress. Despite never having watched the show, Midler's playful engagement on the topic demonstrates a keen interest in exploring new entertainment avenues, underscored by her witty suggestion for a tagline inspired by her iconic film, 'Beaches'. This blend of humor and star power presents a tantalizing scenario for RHOBH viewers and producers alike.

Considerations and Challenges

While the idea of Midler joining the ranks of RHOBH is met with enthusiasm, several factors cloud the prospect with uncertainty. Beyond the logistical and financial considerations mentioned by Cohen, the adjustment to the invasive nature of reality TV filming poses a significant challenge for someone of Midler's stature. Nevertheless, Cohen's musings about potentially incorporating Midler in a 'friend' role suggests a willingness to explore flexible pathways to involve her in the show. This approach could offer Midler a taste of the RHOBH experience without the full commitment, potentially paving the way for a more significant role in the future.

As discussions continue and speculation mounts, the potential addition of Bette Midler to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remains an intriguing possibility. Her unmatched charisma and proven entertainment prowess could breathe new life into the series, offering viewers a fresh dynamic and unparalleled star quality. While challenges and considerations abound, the prospect of Midler's inclusion opens the door to exciting storytelling opportunities, setting the stage for what could become one of the most memorable seasons in RHOBH history.