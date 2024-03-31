Bette Midler Dreams of Joining 'RHOBH': Cohen, Fans Buzz with Excitement

Entertainment icon Bette Midler recently set social media abuzz with her unexpected aspiration to join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH), eliciting an enthusiastic response from fans and the series' executive producer Andy Cohen. Midler, known for her wit and dynamic personality, expressed her eagerness to 'talk some s**t' and get paid, a sentiment that resonated with the RHOBH community and sparked speculations about her potential involvement in the hit reality TV series.

The Divine Miss M Eyes Bravo's Hit Series

On a bright Saturday afternoon, Midler took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her dream of becoming a part of the RHOBH cast. Without ever having watched an episode, she conveyed her desire to dive into the drama-filled world of Beverly Hills, stating, 'Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream!' This bold proclamation quickly captured the attention of RHOBH fans and key figures associated with the franchise.

Andy Cohen and Bravo Signal Approval

Andy Cohen, the mastermind behind the 'Real Housewives' franchise, wasted no time in responding to Midler's post, signaling his approval with a succinct 'It's time!' Bravo's official X account also chimed in, celebrating the prospect of a 'glorious crossover.' Midler, not missing a beat, replied with a potential tagline inspired by her 1988 film 'Beaches', 'Those Beaches don't know what's about to hit 'em!!' This exchange has fans and industry insiders pondering the impact of such a crossover on the series' dynamics and viewership.

From Screen Legend to Reality TV?

Midler's career, spanning decades, has made her a household name