Betson Enterprises Unveils 5,000 sq.ft Arcade at RollHouse FEC in North Olmsted

Amusement industry juggernaut, Betson Enterprises, has successfully wrapped up an expansive renovation project at the RollHouse Entertainment Family Entertainment Center (FEC) in North Olmsted, Ohio. The project marks a significant revamp of the entertainment center, involving the removal of 14 bowling lanes to make way for a sprawling 5,000 square-foot arcade, designed to cater to a vast spectrum of gaming preferences and age groups.

From Bowling Lanes to an Immersive Arcade

The removal of the bowling lanes was a strategic move aimed at expanding the entertainment offerings at the center. The newly established arcade showcases a broad selection of gaming experiences, right from virtual reality to skill-based redemption games and adrenaline-pumping video games. Among the VR experiences, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy MotoGp VR and Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD. For redemption games, the selection includes E-Claw, Prize Cube, Showtime, Dodgeball Ultimate Arena, Twister, and Carnival Wheel. To round off the gaming spectrum, video game lovers can immerse themselves in Fast & Furious Motion, Asphalt 9 Simulator, and Storm.

Grand Opening Slated for Summer

Although the RollHouse North Olmsted is already welcoming the public to its renovated premises, an official grand opening event is on the horizon, slated for the summer. This event is expected to attract gaming and amusement enthusiasts from across the state, offering them a chance to explore the new gaming arcade in all its grandeur.

Britannie Betti Joins RollHouse

In a related development, Britannie Betti, the Northeast regional sales director for Betson Enterprises, has taken up a consulting role for all seven RollHouse locations sprinkled across Ohio. With her vast experience and deep understanding of the amusement industry, Betti’s involvement is poised to provide valuable insights and strategic direction to the RollHouse FECs.