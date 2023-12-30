en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Bethenny Frankel Under Fire for Posting Daughter’s Bikini Pictures

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Bethenny Frankel Under Fire for Posting Daughter’s Bikini Pictures

In a controversial move, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, known for her time on ‘Real Housewives of New York City,’ has come under scrutiny for sharing bikini photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn, on Instagram during their vacation in Turks and Caicos. The images have sparked a heated debate among her followers, prompting discussions about internet safety, potential objectification, and the appropriateness of such posts involving minors.

Disapproval and Concerns Raised

Several of Frankel’s followers were quick to express their disapproval, with many labeling the images as inappropriate and exploitative. Critics warned of the potential dangers of sharing images of young teens on social media platforms, highlighting the risks of attracting unwanted attention.

(Read Also: ‘Barbenheimer’: An Unusual Pairing Shaping Hollywood’s Box Office Trends)

Supporters Rally Behind Frankel

However, amidst the wave of criticism, Frankel also found support. Many of her fans defended her decision to share the images, arguing that the attire was suitable for a beach setting and that the photos were innocent captures of holiday memories. They asserted that Frankel, as a caring mother, was merely celebrating her time with her daughter.

(Read Also: UN Expert Warns of Infringement on Women’s Rights in Biden’s Title IX Amendments)

A Deeper Issue: Online Safety and Responsibility

This incident has reignited discussions about online safety, consent, and responsible digital behavior, especially when it comes to sharing images of children on public platforms. It underscores the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant and considerate about the potential implications of their social media posts. As of this moment, Frankel’s representatives have yet to provide a comment in response to the controversy.

Read More 

0
Social Issues United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bohol Governor's Birthday Celebration Transforms into a Massive Outreach Program

By BNN Correspondents

Small Acts, Big Impact: The Unexplored Pathways to Happiness

By Safak Costu

2023: A Year of Significant Shifts in the Social Media Landscape

By Quadri Adejumo

Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Campaign Video Stirs Controversy: A Lesson in Political Media Vetting

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bethenny Frankel Faces Backlash for Daughter's Bikini Photos ...
@Social Issues · 51 mins
Bethenny Frankel Faces Backlash for Daughter's Bikini Photos ...
heart comment 0
Court Upholds Defamation Suit Against Facebook User for Labeling Drag Performers as ‘Groomers’

By Quadri Adejumo

Court Upholds Defamation Suit Against Facebook User for Labeling Drag Performers as 'Groomers'
Indian PM Modi Engages with Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries, Highlights Importance of Clean Cooking Fuel

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian PM Modi Engages with Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries, Highlights Importance of Clean Cooking Fuel
Apna Ghar Ashrams: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless

By Rafia Tasleem

Apna Ghar Ashrams: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless
Cross River State’s 2024 ‘People First Budget’ Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Rugby Legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield Awarded CBEs for MND Advocacy
1 min
Rugby Legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield Awarded CBEs for MND Advocacy
Zambia's Contention Over Load Shedding: A Power Struggle Beyond Blackouts
2 mins
Zambia's Contention Over Load Shedding: A Power Struggle Beyond Blackouts
Bohol Governor's Birthday Celebration Transforms into a Massive Outreach Program
3 mins
Bohol Governor's Birthday Celebration Transforms into a Massive Outreach Program
76ers Triumph Over Rockets Despite Embiid's Absence
3 mins
76ers Triumph Over Rockets Despite Embiid's Absence
The Evolution of Dota 2 Meta in 2023: A Year of Shifts and Surprises
3 mins
The Evolution of Dota 2 Meta in 2023: A Year of Shifts and Surprises
Cabinet Reshuffle in Zambia: Justice Minister Assumes Role of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister
4 mins
Cabinet Reshuffle in Zambia: Justice Minister Assumes Role of Acting Foreign Affairs Minister
Caroline Wozniacki Criticizes New WTA Rules: Impact on Smaller Tournaments
4 mins
Caroline Wozniacki Criticizes New WTA Rules: Impact on Smaller Tournaments
Amit Shah Praises India's Transformation to a 'Bharat-Centric' Vision Under BJP and PM Modi
5 mins
Amit Shah Praises India's Transformation to a 'Bharat-Centric' Vision Under BJP and PM Modi
AFCON 2023: A Beacon of Unity Amid Global Crises
5 mins
AFCON 2023: A Beacon of Unity Amid Global Crises
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
10 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app