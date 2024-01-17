Bethel Middle School Accelerates Roof Replacement After Rainstorm Leaks

In the wake of a heavy rainstorm last week, Bethel Middle School in Haywood County encountered substantial roof leaks, revealing the vulnerabilities of the building's aging roof. The downpour led to split seams, allowing rainwater to infiltrate the school, impacting three classrooms in the sixth- and seventh-grade corridors.

Emergency Repairs and Timely Action

School officials responded swiftly to manage the crisis, executing emergency repairs to address the immediate issues. Large garbage cans were employed to collect the cascading rainwater, and the affected classrooms were temporarily vacated. The seam on the rubber roof which was responsible for the leaks was patched promptly.

Accelerated Plans for Roof Replacement

Prior to this incident, a roof replacement had already been on the cards as part of a new capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The replacement, initially estimated to cost $130,000, was due to take place in July. However, the recent leaks have spurred an acceleration of the timeline. The school, built in 1952, draws on sales tax and lottery funding to address capital project needs. As confirmed by Assistant Superintendent Graham Haynes, bid requests for the replacement have been sent out following the rainstorm, and the roof replacement is now slated to occur in the next few months.

Looking Forward

The swift and decisive action taken by the school officials in the face of this challenge underscores the commitment to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for students. While the accelerated roof replacement represents an immediate solution, it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for infrastructure investment and maintenance in our schools.