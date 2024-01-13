en English
Bethany College Lands Historic $10 Million Donation from Applequists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Bethany College Lands Historic $10 Million Donation from Applequists

In a momentous occurrence in the annals of Bethany College, the institution has gratefully received a whopping $10 million donation, spread over a decade, from its longtime supporters, Roy and Donice ’73 Applequist. This transformative contribution, hailed as one of the largest in the school’s history, is poised to lend invaluable support to the college’s mission and foresee its future success.

Applequist’s Unprecedented Generosity

Expressing their unwavering allegiance to the college, the Applequists are hopeful their substantial donation will inspire other prospective benefactors to bolster Bethany’s mission. Their conviction in the potential impact of their gift underscores the significance of such magnanimous support, particularly in the realm of private higher education.

Charting a Bright Future

This landmark gift, according to Dr. Eckman, a spokesperson for the college, will ignite Bethany College’s trajectory towards a brighter and more prosperous future. By preserving the institution’s status as a vibrant and cherished center of learning, this donation reinforces the Applequists’ profound commitment to advancing education and fostering community well-being.

An Invitation to Others

Jacob Spilker, Vice President of Advancement at Bethany College, has fervently expressed his gratitude to the Applequists for their unwavering support. Moreover, he invites others to echo the Applequists’ generosity by contacting the Office of Advancement or contributing online, thereby extending their support to this venerable institution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

