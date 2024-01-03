en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Best Buy to Cease DVD Sales by Early 2024: A Sign of Changing Media Consumption

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Best Buy to Cease DVD Sales by Early 2024: A Sign of Changing Media Consumption

As a testament to the changing landscape of consumer media consumption, Best Buy, a leading electronics retailer, has decided to halt the sale of physical DVDs and Blu-ray discs by early 2024. This significant shift, initially reported by The Digital Bits blog and later confirmed by Best Buy, is reflective of a broader industry trend moving away from physical formats towards digital streaming and downloads.

Retiring Physical Media for Newer Technologies

Best Buy’s decision to discontinue DVD and Blu-ray disc sales, allows the company to allocate additional space for newer, innovative technologies that customers can experience. This move aligns with the retailer’s proactive approach in staying current with the ever-evolving technological trends. Despite the decision, DVDs remained a staple in Best Buy’s inventory through the 2023 holiday season, indicating a gradual rather than abrupt shift.

The Decline of DVD Sales: A Growing Trend

The decline in DVD sales is not a phenomenon exclusive to Best Buy. This trend is mirrored in Netflix’s decision to terminate their DVD-by-mail service in September. DVD sales have witnessed a staggering 86% decrease from 2008 to 2018, signifying a clear change in how consumers prefer to consume media. The rise of digital streaming platforms and downloadable media has significantly impacted the sales of physical media.

A Market for Physical Media Still Exists

While the market for physical media has diminished, it has not disappeared entirely. Retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target continue to sell DVDs, catering to a segment of consumers who prefer physical media. Moreover, Redbox kiosks continue to offer DVD rental services, suggesting that there is still a demand for physical media, albeit reduced.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Unaudited Financial Statement

By Olalekan Adigun

IndiaMART Leads the Digital Revolution of MSMEs: A Discussion with Co-founder Brijesh Agrawal

By Rafia Tasleem

Nanostring Technologies Inc's Stock Price Plunges Amidst Volatile Market

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Shopify Inc. Sees Marginal Decline: A Look at the Company's Performance and Future Prospects

By Israel Ojoko

Redefining Workspaces: A Research-Based Approach to Enhance Productivi ...
@Business · 17 seconds
Redefining Workspaces: A Research-Based Approach to Enhance Productivi ...
heart comment 0
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand’s Presence in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand's Presence in the Philippines
GSU Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice to Viterra Canada Amid Stalled Negotiations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GSU Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice to Viterra Canada Amid Stalled Negotiations
BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume

By Nimrah Khatoon

BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
37 seconds
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
40 seconds
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
41 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
43 seconds
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
44 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
44 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
45 seconds
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
47 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
49 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app