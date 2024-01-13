en English
Best Buy Slashes Price on Pixel Watch 2: A Closer Look at the Deal

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Best Buy’s latest offer is making ripples across the tech market. The retail giant is slashing prices on the newly released Pixel Watch 2, marking it down by $50 from its original price – a significant reduction for a device that debuted just a few months ago. This enticing deal comes hot on the heels of the smartwatch’s launch, further emphasizing the significance of the 14% markdown.

A Closer Look at the Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 distinguishes itself from its predecessor, the original Pixel Watch, with several improvements. These enhancements range from more accurate measurements and improved battery life to faster performance. Notably, the Pixel Watch 2 debuts a new heart-rate sensor and introduces two novel functionalities. First, the smartwatch includes a feature for measuring skin temperature to provide women’s health data. Second, it incorporates a stress measurement tool using a cEDA sensor. These upgrades undoubtedly make the Pixel Watch 2 a more appealing option, even if it may not claim the top spot amongst smartwatches currently on the market.

Enhanced Savings with Trade-In Options

Adding to the allure of the price reduction, Best Buy is offering consumers the option to trade in an older wearable. This trade-in deal unlocks extra savings, further incentivizing the purchase of the latest model. The smartwatch comes in three color options, and Best Buy is also offering accidental coverage as an optional add-on. The trade-in offer includes old smartwatches from various brands, and the retailer also provides the flexibility to pay in monthly installments.

Customer Reviews Signal Approval

Reviewers across various Best Buy locations have given the Pixel Watch 2 high ratings, attesting to its quality and performance. The highest rating stands at 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 787 reviews, while the lowest is still a respectable 3.9 out of 5 stars, amassed from 91 reviews.

In conclusion, Best Buy’s discount on the Pixel Watch 2, coupled with its trade-in offer, provides an attractive opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their wearable tech. Combined with the smartwatch’s enhanced features and positive reviews, the deal is set to make the Pixel Watch 2 a hot commodity in the tech market.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

