Best Buy Slashes Price of 86-inch LG 4K TV by $450

In a significant move, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV by $450, dropping the cost from its original $1,250 to a mere $800. This massive discount creates an attractive opportunity for consumers to own a large display at an exceptionally affordable price. However, as such deep discounts typically lead to quick sell-outs, potential buyers are advised to move swiftly.

High-end Features at a Bargain Price

The LG UR7800 Series 4K TV is not just about size; it comes packed with top-tier features. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution promises sharp and vibrant images, while the HDR10 support enhances the contrast range in HDR content. Filmmaker Mode, a notable inclusion, allows film enthusiasts to experience movies as intended by directors. Powering this TV is an a6 AI Processor Gen 6, which not only improves image and sound quality but also upscales non-4K content.

Access to a World of Entertainment

The TV runs on the webOS 23 platform, offering users access to a wide variety of streaming services and more than 300 free LG Channels. This feature presents a practically limitless library of content, bringing the world of entertainment right into your living room.

A Cinematic Experience at Home

This promotional offer serves as a golden opportunity for those aspiring to create a home cinema without stretching their budgets. However, the sheer size of the 86-inch TV demands consideration; potential buyers should ensure they have adequate space for the installation.