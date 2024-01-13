Best Buy Slashes $450 Off 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Limited-Time Deal

Best Buy, a renowned retailer, is currently offering a significant discount on the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV. This markdown, which slashes the price from $1,250 to an affordable $800, is capturing the attention of consumers in the market for a large, high-quality display for their living room. However, due to the deal’s high appeal, it’s expected to sell out swiftly.

LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Powerhouse of Features

The LG UR7800 Series 4K TV is not just a giant screen; it’s a powerhouse of features. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers crystal-clear images, making viewers feel as though they’re part of the action. This is further enhanced by HDR10 support, which takes contrast to a new level in HDR content, resulting in richer blacks and more vibrant colors.

One of the standout features of the TV is its Filmmaker Mode. This setting offers an authentic movie-watching experience, presenting films as their creators intended. It eliminates motion smoothing and preserves the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates.

Enhanced Performance with a6 AI Processor Gen 6

Powering this TV is the a6 AI Processor Gen 6, a state-of-the-art chip that improves image and sound quality. This processor also upscales non-4K content, ensuring viewers enjoy the highest quality viewing experience, no matter the source of the content.

Access to a World of Content with webOS 23

The LG UR7800 Series 4K TV runs on the webOS 23 platform, offering users access to a plethora of streaming services. Whether viewers prefer Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, or any other streaming platform, they can seamlessly access them on this TV. Additionally, users can access over 300 free LG Channels, providing a vast array of viewing options.

Prospective buyers of the TV are advised to ensure they have enough space to accommodate this large display by consulting size guides. They are also urged to act swiftly to secure this limited-time discount before it sells out.