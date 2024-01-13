en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Best Buy Slashes $450 Off 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Limited-Time Deal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Best Buy Slashes $450 Off 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Limited-Time Deal

Best Buy, a renowned retailer, is currently offering a significant discount on the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV. This markdown, which slashes the price from $1,250 to an affordable $800, is capturing the attention of consumers in the market for a large, high-quality display for their living room. However, due to the deal’s high appeal, it’s expected to sell out swiftly.

LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Powerhouse of Features

The LG UR7800 Series 4K TV is not just a giant screen; it’s a powerhouse of features. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers crystal-clear images, making viewers feel as though they’re part of the action. This is further enhanced by HDR10 support, which takes contrast to a new level in HDR content, resulting in richer blacks and more vibrant colors.

One of the standout features of the TV is its Filmmaker Mode. This setting offers an authentic movie-watching experience, presenting films as their creators intended. It eliminates motion smoothing and preserves the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates.

Enhanced Performance with a6 AI Processor Gen 6

Powering this TV is the a6 AI Processor Gen 6, a state-of-the-art chip that improves image and sound quality. This processor also upscales non-4K content, ensuring viewers enjoy the highest quality viewing experience, no matter the source of the content.

Access to a World of Content with webOS 23

The LG UR7800 Series 4K TV runs on the webOS 23 platform, offering users access to a plethora of streaming services. Whether viewers prefer Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, or any other streaming platform, they can seamlessly access them on this TV. Additionally, users can access over 300 free LG Channels, providing a vast array of viewing options.

Prospective buyers of the TV are advised to ensure they have enough space to accommodate this large display by consulting size guides. They are also urged to act swiftly to secure this limited-time discount before it sells out.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 seconds ago
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF: Analyst Targets Imply 11.52% Upside Potential
Recent analysis of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) and its underlying holdings has led to an implied analyst target price of $215.74 per unit. This reflects an 11.52% potential upside from the ETF’s recent trading price of $193.45. Notably, three of IYK’s underlying holdings, McCormick & Co Inc (MKC), PepsiCo Inc (PEP),
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF: Analyst Targets Imply 11.52% Upside Potential
Clarmond Wealth Limited Crosses Voting Rights Threshold in MediaZest Plc
1 min ago
Clarmond Wealth Limited Crosses Voting Rights Threshold in MediaZest Plc
UK Telecom Providers Set to Adjust Prices: Expert Advice for Mobile Contract Customers
1 min ago
UK Telecom Providers Set to Adjust Prices: Expert Advice for Mobile Contract Customers
Algorand's Staci Warden Highlights Tokenization as Key to Crypto Future
15 seconds ago
Algorand's Staci Warden Highlights Tokenization as Key to Crypto Future
Equitas Small Finance Bank's 'Circle of Life' Series Showcases the Journey of a Kite-Maker
52 seconds ago
Equitas Small Finance Bank's 'Circle of Life' Series Showcases the Journey of a Kite-Maker
Decoding the Sell Signal: Ten Warning Signs for Investors
1 min ago
Decoding the Sell Signal: Ten Warning Signs for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
8 seconds
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
14 seconds
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
28 seconds
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
43 seconds
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
45 seconds
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
51 seconds
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
1 min
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
1 min
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
2 mins
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app