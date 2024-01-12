en English
Law

Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Berrien County Deputies Honored for Heroic Lifesaving Efforts

In an act of commendation, Sheriff Chuck Heit of Berrien County, Michigan, recognized three deputies for their heroic lifesaving efforts in 2023. The courageous deputies, namely Deputy Micah Carlson, Deputy Jonathan Cluster, and Deputy Nathan Withington, were honored at the Berrien County Commission Meeting for their swift and decisive actions that saved two lives under critical circumstances.

A Call to Action

On October 22, 2023, a distressing 911 call from Buchanan set the wheels in motion. Deputies Micah Carlson and Jonathan Cluster, in conjunction with Officer Cory Reed from the Buchanan Police Department and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS), responded to the plea for help. The imperiled individual was a member of the Buchanan Fire Department, facing a life-threatening situation.

Braving the Odds

The deputies, equipped with their training and commitment to serve, administered CPR and deftly used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Their timely intervention, coupled with their technical proficiency, helped save the firefighter’s life, an act of heroism that resonates with the ethos of their profession.

A Different Day, A Different Life Saved

Merely a few weeks later, on November 9, 2023, another life was hanging in the balance at the Niles courthouse. Deputy Nathan Withington was alerted to a woman choking in the jury assembly room. Without wasting a moment, he performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully clearing her airway. However, the ordeal was far from over as the woman subsequently suffered a panic attack. Displaying remarkable calm and composure, Deputy Withington assisted her with medication until the arrival of SMCAS.

Recognition of Valor

In light of these heroic acts, Sheriff Heit, along with his staff, presented the Lifesaving Award to the three deputies. Their quick thinking, effective teamwork, and unwavering commitment to their duty were duly recognized and appreciated. The commendation stands as a testament to their courage and dedication, inspiring many in their line of duty.

