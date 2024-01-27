Bernhard Seikovits: An International Trailblazer in the NFL

The world of sports is replete with stories of grit, determination, and unorthodox paths to success. One such tale is of Bernhard Seikovits, an Austrian athlete who has carved his niche in the dominantly American sport of National Football League (NFL). Born and raised in Vienna, Seikovits' journey to the NFL was anything but conventional. He ventured into various sports before falling in love with flag football and subsequently transitioning to tackle football with the Vienna Vikings.

From Vienna Vikings to NFL's International Combine

Seikovits showcased exceptional prowess with the Vikings, which facilitated his participation in the NFL's International Combine in Germany. Despite not being initially selected for an NFL team, he held onto his dream, demonstrating immense resilience and adaptability. He switched roles from quarterback to wide receiver, before finally settling as a tight end. His dogged determination and relentless practice honed his skills, eventually securing him a position with the Arizona Cardinals through the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP).

A New Chapter in NFL's International Player Pathway Program

In a recent development, the NFL announced changes to the IPPP, allowing teams to have an international player on their practice squad starting in 2024. Seikovits, having signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals earlier this month, stands as a testament to the success of this program. Although he is yet to play in a regular-season game, his unwavering commitment to improvement is commendable. He is currently focused on enhancing his blocking skills and physicality.

Breaking Boundaries and Setting New Benchmarks

Seikovits is not just another player in the NFL; he signifies the breaking of geographical boundaries in a largely domestic sport. His journey from Vienna to the NFL is an inspiration to players worldwide, proving that talent and perseverance can pave the way to the top, regardless of one's origins. His goal is not limited to personal success; he aspires to establish that international players can compete at the highest level in the NFL, thus setting a new benchmark in the world of American football.