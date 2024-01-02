Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

In a game of chance that has turned life around for many, Vicki Sumner, a resident of Bernardston in Franklin County, has joined the millionaire club. Sumner recently claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery, courtesy of the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” scratch-off ticket game. The game, which has a ticket price of $50, has now made Sumner its latest millionaire.

Opting for a Lump Sum Payment

After her unexpected windfall, Sumner made the decision to take the lump sum payout, a choice many lottery winners face. This option gives her an immediate payout of $650,000 before taxes, instead of receiving her prize through an annuity. While the lump sum amount is less than the total prize, it offers the benefit of immediate access to a large sum of money.

Plans for the Win

Following the path of financial wisdom, Sumner plans to use part of her winnings to clear her car loans. With the burden of debt off her shoulders, she intends to enjoy the rest of her newfound wealth. Whether it’s traveling, buying a new house, or simply living a more comfortable life, the options are endless for the new millionaire.

A Win for the Lodge

The winning ticket, transforming Sumner’s life, was purchased at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks located at 3 Church Street in Greenfield. Along with Sumner, the lodge also benefits from her win as it is set to receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. This gives the lodge a financial boost and highlights it as a lucky spot for future lottery players.