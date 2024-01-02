en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

In a game of chance that has turned life around for many, Vicki Sumner, a resident of Bernardston in Franklin County, has joined the millionaire club. Sumner recently claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery, courtesy of the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” scratch-off ticket game. The game, which has a ticket price of $50, has now made Sumner its latest millionaire.

Opting for a Lump Sum Payment

After her unexpected windfall, Sumner made the decision to take the lump sum payout, a choice many lottery winners face. This option gives her an immediate payout of $650,000 before taxes, instead of receiving her prize through an annuity. While the lump sum amount is less than the total prize, it offers the benefit of immediate access to a large sum of money.

Plans for the Win

Following the path of financial wisdom, Sumner plans to use part of her winnings to clear her car loans. With the burden of debt off her shoulders, she intends to enjoy the rest of her newfound wealth. Whether it’s traveling, buying a new house, or simply living a more comfortable life, the options are endless for the new millionaire.

A Win for the Lodge

The winning ticket, transforming Sumner’s life, was purchased at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks located at 3 Church Street in Greenfield. Along with Sumner, the lodge also benefits from her win as it is set to receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. This gives the lodge a financial boost and highlights it as a lucky spot for future lottery players.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

By Salman Khan

Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

By Saboor Bayat

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
@AI & ML · 40 seconds
2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
heart comment 0
AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

By Shivani Chauhan

AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value
Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels
Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift
Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Changes

By Waqas Arain

Eagle County Property Tax Statements Delayed Due to Legislative Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
36 seconds
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
47 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
1 min
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
1 min
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
1 min
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
1 min
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
1 min
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
1 min
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
12 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app