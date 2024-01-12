en English
Education

Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison acting chancellor and esteemed political scientist, Bernard Cecil Cohen, has died at the age of 97 following a short illness. Cohen, who became a member of the UW-Madison faculty in 1959, played a crucial role in the university’s political science department, serving as its chair, and later assuming various administrative roles, including associate dean of the Graduate School, vice chancellor of academic affairs, and acting chancellor.

A Revolutionary in Political Science

Cohen’s academic pursuits were centered on foreign policy and the impact of mass media on its formation. He questioned the conventional belief that the American public was apathetic towards foreign policy. His significant work, ‘The Press and Foreign Policy’, examined the power of news media in shaping public opinion and guiding foreign policy-making. This pioneering exploration of the intersection between foreign policy and mass media led to a broader understanding of the role of news media in setting foreign policy.

Reshaping the Department

His visionary leadership led to a transformation of the political science department at the university. His foresight and inclusive approach led to the hiring of more female faculty and the expansion into international relations and comparative politics. His influence on the department is still felt today, and his efforts in diversifying the faculty and broadening the department’s scope will continue to impact generations of students and faculty.

A Humble Leader

Despite his notable contributions to the field of political science and the university, Cohen was frequently described as modest, focusing on his endeavors rather than his accomplishments. His wisdom, storytelling ability, and leadership are remembered fondly by colleagues and students alike. UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also pays tribute to Cohen’s enduring legacy, noting his significant influence on the university and the wider academic community.

In the wake of his passing, Cohen leaves behind a legacy of intellectual curiosity, academic rigor, and transformational leadership that will continue to inspire and guide the academic community at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and beyond.

Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

