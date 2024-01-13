Bermudian Children Lacked Legal Representation in U.S. Institutional Care

In Bermuda, a startling revelation has come to light: the government’s Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has been sending children under its care to institutions in the United States without adequate legal representation. Since 2021, twelve children have been sent abroad in this manner, but only two had legal representation before making the journey. Even more disconcerting, only a single child was provided an independent advocate, known as a litigation guardian, during court proceedings.

A Breach of Human Rights

The alarming situation surfaced after the Court of Appeal found the Government in breach of children’s human rights in 2019. The breach was specific to not ensuring children’s access to legal representation. The DCFS runs a psychoeducational programme that has been placed under scrutiny due to allegations of abuse in U.S. institutional care.

Resource Strain and Offshore Solutions

Minister Tinee Furbert, who oversees the programme, stated that while their preference is to provide services on-island, a lack of resources and agency support often necessitates seeking services abroad. Yet, this offshore solution comes with a hefty price tag: the cost of sending children to U.S. institutions in 2021 and 2022 exceeded $2.3 million, with costs for 2023 pending publication.

Efforts to Improve Representation

In response to the crisis, the Government has initiated a litigation guardian panel, currently composed of five members. They have further worked to provide training and guidelines for these guardians. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, no children were sent abroad due to travel restrictions.

Call for Transparency

The Information Commissioner of Bermuda, Gitanjali Gutierrez, has urged for a review of Bermuda’s secrecy laws to ensure they do not obstruct public access to information. This call was particularly emphasized in light of the recent case involving the DCFS and overseas child care placements. In addition to the DCFS, Bermudian children have also been sent to the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute for clinical assessments and other institutions, including those in Utah, Florida, and Virginia.