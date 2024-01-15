Bermuda’s Invisible Fence Ltd Set for New Ownership as Founders Step Down

After nearly three decades of running the Bermuda branch of Invisible Fence Ltd, owners Rudi and Cathy Zimmerer have decided to hang up their hats and put their business on the market. The Zimmerers, who bought the dealership in 1995, have served approximately 3,000 clients, offering a range of services and products including invisible fencing, pet doors, collar batteries, and system training.

A History of Success

The Invisible Fence system, a brainchild of Richard Peck, was first introduced in the United States in 1973. It is an ingenious pet containment system that uses underground wires and collar receivers to keep pets securely within the property boundaries. The Zimmerers were witness to the effectiveness of the system with their own pet before they decided to take up the dealership from Glen Smith.

A Pandemic-Proof Business

Interestingly, the year 2020-21 witnessed a significant surge in their business. As more people turned to pet companionship while working from home during the Covid pandemic, the demand for pet containment systems and related services saw a considerable increase. The couple’s dedication and hard work have cultivated an active customer base of over 1,000, ensuring the business’s stability even in challenging times.

Ready for New Ownership

The Zimmerers have divided their business responsibilities with Cathy Zimmerer handling administrative tasks and bookkeeping, and Rudi Zimmerer taking charge of sales, training, and repairs. They stand ready to provide training to the new owners, a process that could span three to six months. The sale of the business includes a van, equipment, and inventory, ensuring a smooth transition for the new owners. With a belief in the stable and recession-proof nature of the business, Mr. Zimmerer cites its consistent performance over the years as a testimony to its potential.