Bermuda

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

In a significant policy reassessment, the Bermuda Government, led by Premier David Burt and Education Minister Diallo Rabain, has announced plans to reevaluate the parameters determining the closure of primary schools. The announcement was made at a town hall meeting organized by the West End Warriors, a community group staunchly opposing the slated closure of the West End Primary School.

Reevaluating School Closure Parameters

The government’s initial intent was to reduce the number of primary schools from 18 to one per parish, totaling eight. However, the West End Warriors argued the evaluation process was flawed. They pointed out the failure to consider the historical significance of the schools, a factor they believe should be factored into any decisions about their future.

History and Legacy Committee

Acknowledging these concerns, the government established a History and Legacy Committee to review the decision-making process. This committee is expected to deliver a report by November’s end. The government has committed to reconsidering the primary school plan in light of the committee’s findings and subjecting it to further consultation.

Other News from Bermuda

In unrelated news, a US court ruled that the Corporation of Hamilton, Bermuda’s city council, is liable for the wrongful release of $13.7 million. The funds were intended for a hotel project that failed, and the court found the corporation breached an escrow agreement, resulting in losses for Mexico Infrastructure Finance.

In another development, BermudaAir, a luxury airline carving a niche in the aviation sector, received approval to operate in the United States. Adam Scott, the CEO, was present at LF Wade International Airport to commemorate the occasion.

Sadly, Bermuda mourns the loss of Martha Dismont, a respected social worker who received an MBE for her long-standing service to the country. She passed away at 66. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court convicted Cahlii Smith, 30, on multiple child-pornography related offenses, following accusations of blackmailing teenage girls.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

