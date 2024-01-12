en English
Business

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Gears Up for Investor Webcast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Berkshire Bank, has declared an impending webcast for its investors. This eagerly-anticipated event is set to provide an extensive overview of the bank’s operations and financial standing, with the spotlight on its unique relationship-driven and community-focused approach to banking. The institution, listed on the NYSE as BHLB, is headquartered in Boston and boasts a robust portfolio of $12.1 billion in assets, with a widespread network of 96 financial centers spanning across New England and New York.

Investor Presentation Prior to Conference Call

Investors are privy to a wealth of information even before the webcast commences. Presentation materials will be made available on the corporate investor relations website, to be perused at leisure and to ensure that participants are well-prepared for the conference call. The materials are designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of Berkshire Bank’s operations and financial health, as well as insight into its strategic initiatives and plans for the future.

Webcast and Call Details

The webcast has been scheduled for January 25, 2024, and will include the earnings release and a conference call. Participants are advised to join the webcast or the call ahead of the designated start time to avoid any last-minute glitches. For those who prefer a listen-only format, the webcast link is recommended. This ensures that everyone, regardless of their preferences, can participate in this important event.

Reaching Out to Investor Relations

The point of contact for the event is Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development. He is reachable via email or telephone and is well-equipped to handle any queries or concerns related to the upcoming webcast.

The commitment of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Berkshire Bank to relationship-driven and community-focused banking is evident in their comprehensive approach to investor relations. This upcoming webcast is yet another testament to their dedication to transparency and open communication, reinforcing their strong position in the banking industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

