Business

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. Sells Bonds to Settle Wildfire Claims

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. Sells Bonds to Settle Wildfire Claims

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has decided to sell U.S. investment-grade bonds to finance the settlement of wildfire claims in Oregon. The bonds are being issued by the company’s electric utility, PacifiCorp, in four parts. The most substantial offering among these is a 30-year fixed-rate note. This note is being marketed to investors at a rate that is approximately 200 basis points above the yield of comparable U.S. Treasury notes. This information was disclosed by an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

Berkshire’s Strategy Amid High-Interest Rate Environment

Notably, Berkshire Hathaway and several other insurance companies have boosted their short-term investment holdings in the face of a high-interest rate environment in the U.S. Berkshire’s short-term investments breached the $60 billion mark in 2023, the highest level since 2001. With the addition of life and P&C totals, Berkshire’s statutory short-term investment holdings stand at a whopping $98.45 billion. Through such moves, the company underscores its focus on maintaining ample liquidity and prioritizing safety over yield in terms of short-term investments.

Yen Bonds Sale and Lowered Spreads

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., in its second Japan deal of the year, sold yen bonds at lower prices, thereby reducing spreads in comparison to its previous sale. It managed to decrease spreads in a ¥122 billion ($810 million) offering of notes encompassing five tenors ranging from three years to 35 years. While the coupons on the Berkshire bonds rose compared to the April sales, they increased less than equivalent swap rates used to determine premiums, leading to tighter spreads.

PacifiCorp’s Bond Sale: A Part of a Larger Trend

The bond sale by PacifiCorp is part of a larger trend, with multiple companies announcing high-grade bond sales at the start of the year. PacifiCorp’s credit rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings in June following investigations that found power lines operated by a PacifiCorp unit likely caused destructive wildfires in Oregon in 2020. The company might still settle larger wildfire litigations for billions of dollars. The utility sector isn’t new to such measures as other firms have also issued debt to cover wildfire claims and expenses.

Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

