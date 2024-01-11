Berkshire County’s Most Expensive Home Sold for $9.3m: A New Architectural Benchmark by Tom Kundig

A contemporary glass house nestled in the rural, mountainous landscape of Western Massachusetts has redefined Berkshires’ real estate records. With a sale price of a staggering $9.3 million, it has become the most expensive home ever sold in Berkshire County, surpassing the previous record of $8 million set by a property in Alford, Massachusetts, just a year earlier.

The Architectural Marvel

This avant-garde architectural marvel, which was featured in a Mansion Global YouTube episode, is the brainchild of renowned architect Tom Kundig. Conceived in 2014, this unique glass creation occupies a sprawling 300-acre property. What sets it apart is not just the main three-bedroom house, but an array of additional structures that add to its allure. These include three quaint cottages, two rustic barns, a campsite, a swimming pond, and a labyrinth of trails. The property even boasts a covered bridge, a secret garden, and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, making it a haven for those seeking luxury amidst nature’s charm.

Not Just Another Cabin in the Woods

The house was originally commissioned by two art historians, and the influence of their refined tastes is evident in the home’s design. The luxurious and innovative style of the house transcends the conventional concept of a ‘cabin in the woods’, transforming it into a symbol of opulence and modernity. This unique appeal is further amplified by the fact that this house represents Kundig’s only residential design on the East Coast, potentially contributing to its high value in the market. With this sale, the property has not only broken real estate records but also set a new standard for architectural magnificence in Berkshire County.