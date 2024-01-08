en English
Education

Berkey Hall Resumes Classes Amid Controversy and Student Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Amid mixed emotions and palpable controversy, Michigan State University’s Berkey Hall reopened its doors for academic classes for the first time since the tragic shooting incident that rocked its halls last February. The first day of the spring semester was marked with a blend of warm welcomes, complimentary food, and therapy dogs as the university rolled out supportive measures to ease the transition.

Reopening Amid Controversy and Concerns

The section of Berkey Hall where the shooting unfolded remains sealed off, a silent testament to the three lives lost and five injured that fateful February 13. Nevertheless, the decision to resume classes in this significant building has been met with disquiet from a faction of the student body.

Andrew Nguyen, a junior at the university, voiced his discomfort, casting a spotlight on the unsettling reality of resuming academic activities in a site marred by such tragedy. Other students echoed his sentiments, expressing their belief that the university should have been more attentive to the sensitivities of its student body.

University’s Support Measures and Plans

University officials have stressed on the availability of on-site counselors and support dogs, aimed at providing some solace to students. However, students scheduled to take classes in Berkey Hall were not given the option to attend them virtually. Instead, they were advised to opt for classes in other buildings if the prospect of returning to Berkey Hall caused discomfort.

The university’s approach to reopening Berkey Hall is phased, with plans for renovation of the affected wing slated for the summer. The aim is to create a fresh, non-triggering space for students to resume their studies.

Student Resistance and Ongoing Trauma

The reopening, however, has fanned the flames of controversy, with some students sharing their ongoing trauma and resistance to the reopening at a Board of Trustees meeting in December. They felt unheard, their concerns drowned in the rush to return to a semblance of normalcy. Protests were staged, requesting more mental health resources, hybrid or asynchronous class options, and a slower healing process.

As Michigan State University moves forward, it grapples with the delicate task of balancing the need for academic continuity with the psychological wellbeing of its student body. The reopening of Berkey Hall, while a practical step, has become a flashpoint for a campus-wide dialogue on trauma, recovery, and the pace of healing after a tragedy.

Education Safety United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

