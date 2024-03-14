Berkeley Returns Sacred Land to Ohlone, Celebrates Indigenous Justice After Long Battle

In a historic move, Berkeley's City Council has unanimously decided to return a significant parcel of land to the Ohlone people, rectifying centuries of injustice. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the movement to restore Indigenous lands, with the Sogorea Te' Land Trust at the forefront, demonstrating a commitment to healing and education.

Historic Victory for Indigenous Rights

The unanimous vote by the Berkeley City Council to transfer the title of an 8909 square meter parking lot to the Sogorea Te' Land Trust signifies a monumental victory for the Ohlone people and Indigenous rights activists. This area, a sacred shellmound and the site of the earliest human settlement by Ohlone ancestors 5,700 years ago, will now serve as a bastion for education, prayer, and preservation. The trust's chair, Melissa Nelson, emphasizes the importance of this land as a hub for global Indigenous leadership and solidarity, underscoring the broader implications of this single act of restitution.

A Long Journey to Justice

The path to this landmark decision has been fraught with legal challenges, including a six-year battle with the developers who owned the land. The settlement, reached with Ruegg & Ellsworth LLC for $27M, underscores the resilience and determination of the Ohlone people and their allies. The Sogorea Te' Land Trust's significant contribution of $25.5M to this settlement illustrates the collective effort and commitment to restoring the land to its rightful caretakers. This achievement not only honors the Ohlone people's ancestral ties to the land but also sets a precedent for the restoration of Indigenous lands across the globe.

Looking Forward: Education and Restoration

With plans to build a new shellmound and a cultural center to house artifacts and educate future generations, the Ohlone people are poised to reclaim not just their land but their history and heritage. Mayor Jesse Arreguín's remarks highlight the resilience of the Ohlone community and their unwavering commitment to preserving their culture and history. This project transcends mere land restitution; it is an act of cultural preservation and environmental stewardship, offering a beacon of hope and a model for Indigenous communities worldwide.

This victory is not just for the Ohlone people but serves as a testament to the power of community, perseverance, and the undeniable right of Indigenous people to their ancestral lands. As we reflect on this significant achievement, we are reminded of the enduring strength of Indigenous communities and the importance of acknowledging and rectifying historical injustices. The return of this sacred land opens new chapters of education, healing, and unity, paving the way for a future where Indigenous rights and heritage are fully honored and preserved.