Berkeley Mourns the Loss of Local Icon 'Shoty Grateful'

On the brisk evening of January 9, 2024, a hush fell over Berkeley as news of the sudden death of a local icon, David Leo Schacht, spread through the city. Known affectionately as 'Shoty Grateful,' Schacht was a fixture in the local community, particularly at People's Park, where he was a vocal advocate against the park's closure.

A Vigil for 'Shoty Grateful'

A makeshift vigil materialised at Willard Park, where approximately 30 individuals, predominantly activists from People's Park and members of the vibrant punk music community, congregated to pay their respects. Under the dim glow of the park's streetlights, they shared stories of Schacht, painting a vivid picture of a man who was more than just a familiar face; he was a pillar of the community.

Remembering David Leo Schacht

Originating from Southside Chicago, Schacht had called the Bay Area his home for over a decade. His connections stretched across multiple states, but it was in Berkeley that he was most known and loved. Naya Rose, a park activist, and Ninja Cat, a friend of Schacht, spoke of his kind nature and positive influence. They echoed the sentiments of many, expressing shock at his sudden departure and lamenting his loss.

The Mystery Surrounding Schacht's Death

While friends of Schacht suspect a drug overdose on Bancroft Way in Southside Berkeley led to his untimely demise, the Alameda County coroner's office remains mum on the cause of death. This has led to speculation and questions, particularly about the role of the People's Park closure in his death. The park, known for its community support and vigilance, may have provided the life-saving assistance Schacht needed, had it been accessible.

In the wake of Schacht's passing, his faithful companion, a dog named Calamity, is now in the care of Berkeley Animal Services. As for Schacht's family, they bear the heavy burden of managing his funeral arrangements. Yet, the community continues to remember and mourn 'Shoty Grateful,' a man whose life was intertwined with the history and spirit of Berkeley.