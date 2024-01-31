Berkeley CEO Stands in Solidarity with Hostage in Israel Amidst Hopeful Negotiations

Aaron Katler, CEO of Oakland-based Jewish nonprofit UpStart, embarks on a poignant journey to Israel, visiting the site where his friend, Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas. Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Berkeley native, was captured during a music festival in Israel on October 7, bearing the brunt of severe injuries, including the loss of his arm. A close friend to Goldberg-Polin and his family, Katler's visit is also an expression of solidarity and support.

Upcoming Negotiations Spark Hope

Amidst the backdrop of this human tragedy, U.S. and Mideast mediators have recently expressed optimism regarding negotiations for the release of over 100 hostages held by Hamas. Among these hopeful prisoners is Goldberg-Polin. The proposed framework for halting hostilities and the cautious optimism from key figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are shedding a new light on this dire situation.

Obstacles and Optimism

Despite the hopeful outlook, skepticism prevails. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior Hamas official have expressed differing viewpoints, indicating that obstacles still remain. Yet, the potential for a grand bargain looms, with discussions involving the release of hostages in stages over a two-month period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Community Support in Berkeley

Back in Berkeley, residents are rallying behind the Goldberg-Polin family, sending letters and packages to show their support. The global community is also stepping up, with Randi Brenowitz, Melton's International President, visiting Hamas attack sites, including the music festival location where Goldberg-Polin was captured. In addition, groups from the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning are volunteering to aid humanitarian efforts in the area.