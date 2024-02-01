Bereavement Leave in the U.S.: A Policy Perspective

The United States stands unique in its lack of federal policy mandating bereavement leave for employees having suffered the loss of a loved one. Consequently, workers find themselves bereft of the entitlement to take time off, either to attend funerals or to grieve in solitude. President Joe Biden, in 2021, had proposed a 3-day bereavement leave policy within the Build Back Better spending package, but this suggestion fell on deaf ears, with some Democrats raising objections and leading to its omission.

The Impact of Absence of Bereavement Leave Policy

This absence of a federal bereavement leave policy can exert significant pressure on grieving individuals. It requires them to juggle their personal loss and their professional obligations, often leading to a decrease in productivity and an increase in mental health issues.

Bereavement Leave Policies in U.S. Companies and States

Despite this, the corporate landscape in the U.S. does provide some respite. About 90% of U.S. companies offer some form of bereavement leave, as per the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP). The length and terms of bereavement leave can significantly vary by employer, with some generous companies offering up to 30 or 40 days for the loss of immediate family members.

Alongside company policies, some states have taken the lead in establishing their own bereavement leave regulations. For instance, California's law guarantees five days of leave, while Illinois' provision allows for up to two weeks, or even 12 weeks in cases of death due to violence or crime.

Alternatives for Bereavement Leave

For those unfortunate ones without company or state-provided bereavement leave, alternatives can be explored. These may include using vacation or sick days, opting for remote work, or taking unpaid leave. Although the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) does not typically cover bereavement, it does offer up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for other reasons, which may indirectly assist some grieving workers.