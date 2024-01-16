Bentwood Tavern's Give Back Dinner: Dining for a Cause

On February 1, 2024, a special event will transform the cozy interior of Bentwood Tavern in New Buffalo, Michigan, into a beacon of hope for the homeless. This event, the 'Give Back Dinner,' is part of a tradition that the newly renovated restaurant has carried for over a decade. It's an occasion where communal dining transcends the sphere of gastronomic pleasure and morphs into a potent tool for social impact.

The Give Back Dinner

For every plate savored and every glass raised on this day, Bentwood Tavern will donate 50% of the food and drink sales to the Citizens Concerned for the Homeless (CCH). This benevolent initiative aims at providing much-needed support and services to individuals grappling with housing insecurity in the Michigan City area. The Give Back Dinner series, a flagship event of the Bentwood Tavern, is a testament to the establishment's deep commitment to local communities, fostering a spirit of unity and engagement that transcends the dining experience.

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless

CCH's mission is no less remarkable. Their goal is to mitigate the need for shelters by offering sustainable housing solutions, thereby enabling affected families to regain their footing in society. To this end, CCH operates several initiatives, including the Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, Grace Learning Center, Keys for Hope Community Resource Center, and the Food Rescue Initiative. The funds generated from the forthcoming Give Back Dinner will specifically be channeled towards the Sand Castle Shelter.

Join the Cause

Members of the public are cordially invited to participate in this noble endeavor. Their presence at the Bentwood Tavern between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on February 1, 2024, will contribute directly to the cause. No need for coupons or vouchers, just an evening spent enjoying good food and drink while supporting a worthy cause.