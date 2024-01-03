Bentley Systems Inc (BSY): A Roller Coaster of Stock Prices

In an unpredictable move, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), a key figure in the Software – Application Industry and Technology Sector, witnessed a dynamic shift in stock prices on January 2, 2024. The stocks opened at $51.52 and closed marginally higher at $52.18, after reaching a peak of $51.66 and a valley of $49.19. The 52-week trading range for the company oscillates between $33.75 and $55.37.

An Upward Trajectory

BSY has shown a consistent growth over the last five years, reporting a sales increase of 12.40% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.88%. At present, Bentley Systems Inc has a market float of $207.70 million and outstanding shares totaling $277.41 million. With an employee strength of 5000, the company shows robust profitability with a gross margin of +74.69, an operating margin of +20.05, and a pretax margin of +18.04.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider ownership of the company is currently at 29.81%, while institutional ownership stands at 39.08%. The recent months have seen significant stock sales by the Chairman, CEO & President in October. The company’s latest quarterly report exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by $0.03, reporting $0.22 EPS. This contributed to a net margin of +15.90 and a return on equity of 35.59.

Future Predictions

Analysts forecast earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year and a 3.88% EPS increase for the next fiscal year. The long-term growth estimate stands at 0.80% annually over the next five years. BSY’s financial indicators include a quick ratio of 0.55, a price to sales ratio of 12.12, and a price to free cash flow of 42.80. The company’s diluted EPS is 0.54, with expectations of 0.18 for the next quarter and 0.97 in a year.

The 50-day Moving Average of the stock is $51.11, and its 200-day Moving Average is $49.03. Bentley Systems Inc has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, with annual sales of 1,099 million and annual income of 174,740K. The previous quarter’s sales were 306,610K, with an income of 53,010K.