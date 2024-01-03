en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY): A Roller Coaster of Stock Prices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Bentley Systems Inc (BSY): A Roller Coaster of Stock Prices

In an unpredictable move, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), a key figure in the Software – Application Industry and Technology Sector, witnessed a dynamic shift in stock prices on January 2, 2024. The stocks opened at $51.52 and closed marginally higher at $52.18, after reaching a peak of $51.66 and a valley of $49.19. The 52-week trading range for the company oscillates between $33.75 and $55.37.

An Upward Trajectory

BSY has shown a consistent growth over the last five years, reporting a sales increase of 12.40% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.88%. At present, Bentley Systems Inc has a market float of $207.70 million and outstanding shares totaling $277.41 million. With an employee strength of 5000, the company shows robust profitability with a gross margin of +74.69, an operating margin of +20.05, and a pretax margin of +18.04.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider ownership of the company is currently at 29.81%, while institutional ownership stands at 39.08%. The recent months have seen significant stock sales by the Chairman, CEO & President in October. The company’s latest quarterly report exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by $0.03, reporting $0.22 EPS. This contributed to a net margin of +15.90 and a return on equity of 35.59.

Future Predictions

Analysts forecast earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year and a 3.88% EPS increase for the next fiscal year. The long-term growth estimate stands at 0.80% annually over the next five years. BSY’s financial indicators include a quick ratio of 0.55, a price to sales ratio of 12.12, and a price to free cash flow of 42.80. The company’s diluted EPS is 0.54, with expectations of 0.18 for the next quarter and 0.97 in a year.

The 50-day Moving Average of the stock is $51.11, and its 200-day Moving Average is $49.03. Bentley Systems Inc has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, with annual sales of 1,099 million and annual income of 174,740K. The previous quarter’s sales were 306,610K, with an income of 53,010K.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
In an unexpected turn, the market for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in Asia has seen a consecutive surge in prices for the second session on Wednesday. This increase is driven by speculation over an anticipated spike in demand from China, following an announcement regarding the release of additional import quotas. HSFO Prices Rise Amid
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions
RCTVX: Unveiling Mystery and Magic in Coin Collecting
1 min ago
RCTVX: Unveiling Mystery and Magic in Coin Collecting
Chicago's Historic Marina City Retail Space Sold for $30 Million
2 mins ago
Chicago's Historic Marina City Retail Space Sold for $30 Million
New Year, New Goals: A Balanced Approach to Financial Resolutions
31 seconds ago
New Year, New Goals: A Balanced Approach to Financial Resolutions
Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction
1 min ago
Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction
Maximizing Travel Rewards with Credit Cards: A Look at the Best Picks of 2023
1 min ago
Maximizing Travel Rewards with Credit Cards: A Look at the Best Picks of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
12 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
22 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
26 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
49 seconds
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
1 min
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
1 min
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
9 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app