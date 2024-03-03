Bentley Robles Drops 'Ugly Crier (Deluxe)': Inside the Emotional Rollercoaster of His Latest EP

Queer pop sensation Bentley Robles has officially released 'Ugly Crier (Deluxe)' on March 7, featuring five new tracks including the self-love anthem 'I AM I AM I AM' and 'Just OK (Euphoric)'. This release follows his highly acclaimed 2023 EP 'Ugly Crier', which captivated fans with its raw emotion and dance-worthy beats. Robles, who has long aspired to pop royalty, draws from personal experiences and diary entries to craft these evocative songs. Additionally, Robles is gearing up for a spring tour with indie music sensation Zee Machine, promising fans not just new music but also an unforgettable live experience.

From Diary Pages to Pop Anthems

Robles' journey with 'Ugly Crier' has been one of vulnerability and exploration. Each track on the deluxe edition delves deeper into his personal experiences, transforming moments of heartache and triumph into infectious pop anthems. The lead track 'I AM I AM I AM' epitomizes this, emerging from Robles' most intimate thoughts and feelings. A self-described 'Latin Cancer', Robles channels his emotional intensity into his music, offering listeners both a mirror and a window into his soul. This level of honesty not only defines Robles' artistic identity but also connects him with his audience on a profoundly personal level.

Pop Royalty in the Making

Robles' ambition for pop stardom is deeply rooted in his childhood, inspired by the divas of the music world. His dedication to emulating their performances and understanding their artistry has fueled his own creative journey. Now, with 'Ugly Crier (Deluxe)', Robles takes a significant step towards realizing his dreams. His collaboration with Zee Machine and the upcoming spring tour signal Robles' rising status in the indie music scene, showcasing his ability to blend emotional depth with pop sensibilities. His commitment to authenticity and self-expression sets him apart as a promising talent in the queer music landscape.

Connecting Through Music and Beyond

For Robles, music is just one avenue for connecting with others. He values honesty in all forms of communication, preferring voice notes over texts to convey emotion more effectively. His openness extends to his interactions with fans, sharing insights into his personal life and inspirations. Robles' appreciation for the queer community and the artists who have shaped his understanding of queerness highlight his deep connection to his identity and his audience. As he continues to navigate the music industry, Robles remains a relatable and inspiring figure for many, advocating for love, self-acceptance, and the power of music to unite us all.

As Bentley Robles continues to ascend the ranks of pop royalty, his latest work 'Ugly Crier (Deluxe)' stands as a testament to his growth as an artist and individual. Through his music, Robles invites us to embrace our emotions, dance through our struggles, and celebrate our identities. With each track, he moves closer to his dreams, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide. As we anticipate his next moves, one thing is clear: Bentley Robles is not just a musician; he's a movement.