Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating
Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL), a pioneering company in the food technology sector, experienced a significant decline in its share price during the last trading session. The shares closed at $0.15, marking a 13.69% dip from the previous session. This development has brought the company’s market valuation to $31.26 million.
Stock Performance and Analysts’ Perspective
Despite a momentary dip to a 52-week low at $0.13, the current share price indicates a slight recovery. However, it is still a far cry from the company’s 52-week high of $2.84. BHIL’s performance has been on a downward trajectory, with a year-to-date decrease of 13.69% and a 30-day decrease of 25.56%. Despite this, analysts have given BHIL an average consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, with a mean rating of 2.00.
Financial Outlook and Short Interest
Short interest in BHIL remains high, with 7.55 million shares sold and a short interest cover period of 8.14 days. Analysts have projected an EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter. Compared to its industry peers, BHIL’s performance has been lagging, with a 6-month decrease in share value of 88.19% and an annual growth rate of -12.73%, against an industry average growth rate of 9.20%.
Revenue Projections and Insider Holdings
Analysts have revised their revenue forecasts for the company’s fiscal year 2024. The current quarter revenue is projected to be $79.8 million, with $87.5 million expected for the quarter ending in March 2024, marking a decrease from the corresponding quarters of the previous year. A significant portion of BHIL shares, 33.74%, is held by insiders, while institutional holders own 31.82%. Blackrock Inc., the top institutional holder, owns 8.59% of the shares, followed by Alphabet Inc., holding 7.38% of the shares. The next earnings report for Benson Hill Inc is expected to be released in February 2024.
