Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL), a pioneering company in the food technology sector, experienced a significant decline in its share price during the last trading session. The shares closed at $0.15, marking a 13.69% dip from the previous session. This development has brought the company’s market valuation to $31.26 million.

Stock Performance and Analysts’ Perspective

Despite a momentary dip to a 52-week low at $0.13, the current share price indicates a slight recovery. However, it is still a far cry from the company’s 52-week high of $2.84. BHIL’s performance has been on a downward trajectory, with a year-to-date decrease of 13.69% and a 30-day decrease of 25.56%. Despite this, analysts have given BHIL an average consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, with a mean rating of 2.00.

Financial Outlook and Short Interest

Short interest in BHIL remains high, with 7.55 million shares sold and a short interest cover period of 8.14 days. Analysts have projected an EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter. Compared to its industry peers, BHIL’s performance has been lagging, with a 6-month decrease in share value of 88.19% and an annual growth rate of -12.73%, against an industry average growth rate of 9.20%.

Revenue Projections and Insider Holdings

Analysts have revised their revenue forecasts for the company’s fiscal year 2024. The current quarter revenue is projected to be $79.8 million, with $87.5 million expected for the quarter ending in March 2024, marking a decrease from the corresponding quarters of the previous year. A significant portion of BHIL shares, 33.74%, is held by insiders, while institutional holders own 31.82%. Blackrock Inc., the top institutional holder, owns 8.59% of the shares, followed by Alphabet Inc., holding 7.38% of the shares. The next earnings report for Benson Hill Inc is expected to be released in February 2024.

Business
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

