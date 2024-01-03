Bennett College’s Santiba Campbell Joins ACE Fellows Program, to Shadow Odessa College’s President

Santiba Campbell, the Director of Academic Special Initiatives at Bennett College, has been selected for a prestigious year-long fellowship with the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellows Program for the 2023-2024 academic year. In a move that underscores the importance of mentorship and cross-institutional learning, Campbell will be shadowing President Gregory Williams at Odessa College in Texas.

ACE Fellows Program: A Legacy of Leadership Development

Since its inception in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program has been instrumental in grooming individuals for senior leadership roles in higher education. The program’s intensive, mentorship-based model has benefited over 2,500 participants to date, shaping the landscape of academic leadership across the nation.

Santiba Campbell: A Decade of Service at Bennett College

Having served Bennett College for a decade, Campbell’s role involves strategic planning and implementation across various departments. Her responsibilities expanded during the pandemic, encompassing facets of business and finance, facilities, IT, and enrollment management. This broad-based experience has been instrumental in adapting the college’s systems for online education in the wake of the pandemic.

Odessa College: The Chosen Destination

Odessa College was chosen for the fellowship due to its impressive leadership and resilient culture, especially its adaptive response during the pandemic. The college’s leadership is honored to host Campbell, viewing the fellowship as a dual opportunity to share their student success strategies with Bennett College and gain from Campbell’s insights.

As Campbell embarks on this fellowship, her long-term goal remains clear: to understand and build a strong organizational culture. The year-long journey at Odessa College will undoubtedly contribute valuable insights toward achieving this goal, benefiting both Bennett and Odessa Colleges.