Benjamin Patton Presents Patton Veterans Project at University of Wyoming

On the evening of January 25th, a unique gathering took place at the University of Wyoming. The event was graced by the presence of Benjamin Patton, the grandson of the legendary General George S. Patton, an iconic figure of World War II. The occasion was both a tribute to the military heritage of the Patton family and a celebration of a groundbreaking initiative that Benjamin Patton embarked upon in 2011—the Patton Veterans Project (PVP).

Patton Veterans Project: A Therapeutic Platform for Veterans

The PVP is a nationwide program that offers veterans a therapeutic platform to share their experiences and transition back into civilian life. This is done through film workshops where veterans get to express, explore, and process their experiences. The event at the University of Wyoming featured the presentation of colors by the UW Army ROTC, symbolizing the deep respect and honor for the U.S military.

Spotlight on Veterans' Experiences

The centerpiece of the evening was the screening of several films, each crafted by veterans and each exploring a different facet of military life and its aftermath. The first film, 'Pawns', depicted the transformation of military recruits into veterans, using the metaphor of chess pieces. The second film, 'About the Brothers', spotlighted the emotional struggles veterans grapple with during holiday seasons, weaving a powerful narrative about creating new traditions to cope with loss and separation.

The Ripple Effects of Military Service

The third film, 'Family First', delved into the ripple effects of military service on veterans' families, while the final film, 'Serenity', offered a poignant, personal account of a veteran dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The latter film, in particular, underscored the therapeutic benefits of filmmaking, demonstrating how the process of creating a film can provide a form of catharsis and healing.

The event drew to a close with Patton extending an invitation to veterans to participate in future workshops. For those interested in learning more or getting involved in the Patton Veterans Project, information can be found at pattonveteransproject.org.