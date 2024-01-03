en English
Education

Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship 2024: A Call to Maltese Youths

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
The U.S. Embassy in Malta is extending an invitation to Maltese youths, aged 16 to 18, for an enriching opportunity: the 2024 Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship. Named in honor of one of America’s seminal founding fathers, this Fellowship is a beacon of transatlantic cooperation, aiming at the heart of global youth empowerment.

Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders

The Fellowship’s core mission is to cultivate relationships among young Europeans and Americans. With a focus on promoting freedoms and shared values across continents, it seeks to mold young minds into future global leaders, capable of addressing the pressing issues of the 21st century.

An Exchange of Ideas and Cultures

The Fellowship comprises an intensive four-week exchange program, scheduled for the summer of 2024 in the United States. Approximately 45 European youths and 10 Americans will have the opportunity to participate in this enriching experience. The group will include one Maltese representative, whose expenses will be entirely covered by the U.S. Embassy.

Unleash Your Potential

Those who apply but do not secure a position in the Fellowship program still have a chance to engage with the U.S. Embassy. They may participate in a key event, acting as a ‘diplomat for a day’ in an ambassadorial simulation. This unique experience offers a glimpse into the inner workings of diplomatic negotiations and international relations.

With the deadline for applications looming on February 9, 2024, interested Maltese youths are encouraged to seize this opportunity. For more details, they can reach out to the U.S. Embassy in Malta.

Education Europe United States
Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

