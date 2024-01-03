en English
Science & Technology

BenevolentAI to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Dr. François Nader, Chair and Acting CEO of BenevolentAI, has confirmed his participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference set to be held in San Francisco from January 8-11, 2024. Nader is expected to present an overview of the company and partake in a Q&A session on January 11, 2024, at 08:15 PST. The presentation will be available to the public via a live audio broadcast on the company’s investor relations website. A replay of the session will also be available shortly thereafter.

The Pioneers of AI-driven Drug Discovery

BenevolentAI has emerged as a leader in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with scientific research for drug discovery. Their unique approach has revolutionized the process of identifying novel biological insights, predicting new therapeutic targets, and developing cutting-edge drugs for complex diseases. This distinctive blend of AI and scientific research has set BenevolentAI apart as a trailblazer in the biopharmaceutical industry.

High-level Meetings and Collaborations

Members of BenevolentAI’s executive leadership team will also be present throughout the conference, providing opportunities for additional meetings. The company has a strong track record of establishing collaboration agreements with pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca and Merck, further solidifying its position within the industry.

A Global Presence and a Unique Business Model

With headquarters in London, wet-lab facilities in Cambridge, and an office in New York, BenevolentAI has established a significant global presence. Its business model is multifaceted, encompassing discovery partnerships, in-house drug development pipelines, and the commercialization of knowledge exploration tools. The proprietary Benevolent Platform is at the heart of the company’s operations, serving as a powerful tool in transforming drug discovery and creating new medicines to combat challenging health conditions.

