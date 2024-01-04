Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Opens Applications for New Middle-Income Housing

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has opened its doors for applications for a new housing project, a beacon of hope for middle-income households in Bend, Oregon. The proposed dwelling, conveniently located at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 15th Street, is targeted at households earning an annual gross income of between $85,000 and $115,000. The project, a cooperative effort between the city of Bend’s Middle-income Housing Pilot Program, Hiatus Homes, and Cascade Precision Homes, aims to provide affordable housing without compromising on comfort and accessibility.

Design and Construction

Hiatus Homes, the design powerhouse behind the project, has focused on creating a home with universal design principles. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, to be constructed by Cascade Precision Homes, will cater to the needs of its inhabitants without sacrificing functionality for affordability. The design ensures that the house remains accessible to all, adhering to the ethos of Habitat for Humanity.

Eligibility and Homeownership Program

Prospective homeowners looking to benefit from this initiative need more than just meeting the income criteria. They are expected to demonstrate a tangible need for affordable housing and commit to Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program. This involves participating in the construction of their own home or helping build another, fostering community spirit and shared responsibility.

Additionally, applicants are required to undertake financial education and homeowner preparation classes. This holistic approach empowers individuals with financial know-how and equips them with the skills needed to maintain their homes. Upon meeting these requirements, applicants become eligible to purchase the home with a 30-year affordable mortgage, ensuring that monthly payments do not exceed 33% of their gross monthly income.

The Path Forward

This initiative is a significant step forward in addressing affordable housing challenges in Bend. The deadline for applications is February 2, and with a sense of urgency and anticipation, potential homeowners are preparing their submissions. Through this project, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, along with its partners, is not just building houses, but nurturing a community, fostering financial literacy, and most importantly, helping people build a future.