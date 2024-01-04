en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Opens Applications for New Middle-Income Housing

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Opens Applications for New Middle-Income Housing

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has opened its doors for applications for a new housing project, a beacon of hope for middle-income households in Bend, Oregon. The proposed dwelling, conveniently located at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 15th Street, is targeted at households earning an annual gross income of between $85,000 and $115,000. The project, a cooperative effort between the city of Bend’s Middle-income Housing Pilot Program, Hiatus Homes, and Cascade Precision Homes, aims to provide affordable housing without compromising on comfort and accessibility.

Design and Construction

Hiatus Homes, the design powerhouse behind the project, has focused on creating a home with universal design principles. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, to be constructed by Cascade Precision Homes, will cater to the needs of its inhabitants without sacrificing functionality for affordability. The design ensures that the house remains accessible to all, adhering to the ethos of Habitat for Humanity.

Eligibility and Homeownership Program

Prospective homeowners looking to benefit from this initiative need more than just meeting the income criteria. They are expected to demonstrate a tangible need for affordable housing and commit to Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program. This involves participating in the construction of their own home or helping build another, fostering community spirit and shared responsibility.

Additionally, applicants are required to undertake financial education and homeowner preparation classes. This holistic approach empowers individuals with financial know-how and equips them with the skills needed to maintain their homes. Upon meeting these requirements, applicants become eligible to purchase the home with a 30-year affordable mortgage, ensuring that monthly payments do not exceed 33% of their gross monthly income.

The Path Forward

This initiative is a significant step forward in addressing affordable housing challenges in Bend. The deadline for applications is February 2, and with a sense of urgency and anticipation, potential homeowners are preparing their submissions. Through this project, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, along with its partners, is not just building houses, but nurturing a community, fostering financial literacy, and most importantly, helping people build a future.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
34 seconds ago
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood Retires Abruptly Amid Controversy
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood has abruptly stepped down from his position following an investigation that revealed he made comments breaching the city’s Equal Opportunity Employment policies. The comments were characterized as vulgar, demeaning, and disrespectful towards women, disrupting the professional workings of the Fire Department. City Manager Erik Walsh stressed that such misconduct
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood Retires Abruptly Amid Controversy
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Pete Rock Echoes Erick Sermon's Discontent with Current State of Hip Hop
2 mins ago
Pete Rock Echoes Erick Sermon's Discontent with Current State of Hip Hop
Maren Morris: Personal Transformations Echo in 'Humble Quest'
1 min ago
Maren Morris: Personal Transformations Echo in 'Humble Quest'
Denver Marks Progress in Addressing Homelessness: A Look at Achievements and Future Plans
2 mins ago
Denver Marks Progress in Addressing Homelessness: A Look at Achievements and Future Plans
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
2 mins ago
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
Latest Headlines
World News
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
14 seconds
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
59 seconds
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
2 mins
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
2 mins
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
2 mins
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
2 mins
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
3 mins
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app