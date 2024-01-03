Bend, Oregon Enhances Water Distribution System: Infrastructure Project Underway

With a vision to fortify its water distribution system, the city of Bend, Oregon, has initiated a momentous infrastructure project in the Awbrey Butte area. A process commenced in 2023, it is projected to extend into 2024 with the completion date set for spring 2025. The blueprint of this undertaking involves the replacement of aging pipes, the installation of new pipelines, and the expansion of the capacity of existing waterlines.

Open House to Elucidate Phase Two of Construction

An open house is scheduled for January 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Westside Church. The objective of this gathering is to inform the community about the second phase of construction and its potential impacts. Slated to commence on January 15, this next phase will necessitate detours and road closures on Shevlin Park Road and Portland Avenue, including periodic closures of the northbound lanes of the roundabout at NW Mount Washington Drive and Shevlin Park Road.

Portland Bridge Closure for Pipe Replacement

Particularly noteworthy is the closure of the Portland Bridge, which will be effected from January 16 until mid-February. During this period, Portland Avenue will be shut from Wall Street to Steidl Road. This closure is necessitated by the replacement of a critical segment of pipe that is essential for water delivery to the east side of the river. After a brief hiatus to accommodate high water demand times, construction will resume on Portland Avenue in November, necessitating another closure.

Residents with questions or comments regarding the construction are encouraged to contact the project’s email or phone number provided.