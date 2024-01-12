en English
Bend Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Widespread Closures and Continued Services

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Bend Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Widespread Closures and Continued Services

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the life and achievements of one of America’s most influential civil rights leaders, several businesses and government offices in Bend will cease operations. However, Redmond Airport, a vital gateway connecting Central Oregon to the rest of the world, will remain open to facilitate seamless travel for its patrons amidst the holiday.

Widespread Closures

Among the entities observing the holiday with closures are numerous financial institutions and educational establishments. This includes schools across all levels, from elementary to higher education, such as Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), a cornerstone of state government services, will also be closed, as will local libraries, disrupting the rhythm of daily life for many Bend residents. The United States Postal Service, a federal agency that provides crucial mail and package delivery services, will suspend operations for the day, leaving mailboxes empty across Bend. Furthermore, the stock market will go silent, pausing the hustle and bustle of financial trading for a day.

Parking Fees and Trash Pickup

In an act of civic consideration, parking fees in Bend will not be enforced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the city without the usual cost considerations. Contrary to many service disruptions, trash pickup will not experience any delay, ensuring the cleanliness and hygiene of the city remains unaffected during the holiday.

Government Offices and Transit Services

The Bend Public Works and Deschutes County Offices, key nodes in the daily operation of the city and the county respectively, will also be closed in observance of the holiday. Despite the widespread closures, Cascades East Transit services will continue to run as normal, providing essential transportation for those who rely on public transit for their mobility needs.

In the spirit of community support, The Bulletin, a local news source, encourages residents to subscribe and support local journalism during this period of holiday downtime.

United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

