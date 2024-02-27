Benchmark Electronics Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report: ESG Goals in Focus

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., a global leader in engineering, design, and manufacturing services, proudly announced its 2023 Sustainability Report on February 27, 2024. This pivotal document, the company's third annual sustainability release, underscores Benchmark's robust commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. With a narrative driven by progress and future ambitions, the report illuminates the company's strides in minimizing environmental impact, bolstering social and economic value, and upholding ethical business practices worldwide.

Strategic Efforts and Achievements

Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark Electronics, lauded the company's strategic sustainability endeavors, highlighting the significant, positive influence these efforts have on the environment, employee engagement, community support, and customer relations. The report showcases Benchmark's achievements in reducing its carbon footprint, enhancing operational efficiency, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across its global operations. "Our commitment to sustainability is integral to our business strategy and critical to our success," stated Benck, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between sustainable practices and corporate excellence.

Commitment to ESG and DEI

Under the guidance of Bill Olson, Global Director of Sustainability at Benchmark, the company reaffirms its pledge to lead in corporate sustainability and DEI initiatives. By leveraging its historical operational excellence, Benchmark is poised to meet and exceed ESG imperatives, setting a benchmark for the industry. This commitment extends beyond environmental stewardship to include comprehensive efforts in promoting workplace diversity, fostering an inclusive culture, and engaging in ethical business practices.

Global Impact and Industry Leadership

Benchmark operates across eight countries and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BHE. The company offers end-to-end solutions throughout the product lifecycle in various sectors, including aerospace, defense, computing, communications, industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. By integrating sustainability into its core operations, Benchmark not only enhances its competitive edge but also contributes to a more sustainable and equitable global industry landscape.

The release of Benchmark's 2023 Sustainability Report marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards achieving and setting new standards in corporate responsibility and sustainability. As Benchmark continues to navigate the complexities of global market demands and environmental challenges, its unwavering commitment to ESG principles stands as a testament to the potential for industry leaders to drive positive change. The report, accessible via MarketScreener, and further details on Benchmark's Product Sustainability Services available at Benchmark's official website, offer invaluable insights into the company's sustainability journey and future aspirations.