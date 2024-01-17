Benchmark Electronics Set to Release Q4 2023 Results on January 31, 2024

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive solutions throughout the product lifecycle, has announced its plans to release the fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The announcement is slated for Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the market closes. Listed under the symbol BHE on the New York Stock Exchange, the company's financial performance is keenly awaited by investors and market watchers.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

In tandem with the release of the fourth quarter 2023 results, Benchmark Electronics will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The call will provide an opportunity for the company to discuss the financial results in detail. Interested participants can access a live audio webcast of the call along with supporting documents through the Benchmark Investor Relations website. A webcast replay will also be made available on the company's website for 12 months following the call.

Benchmark Electronics: An Overview

Benchmark Electronics is renowned for providing comprehensive solutions throughout the product lifecycle. The company's offerings include innovative technology and engineering design services, global supply chain optimization, and world-class manufacturing services. Serving a diverse range of industries such as commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical fields, and semiconductor capital equipment, Benchmark's influence spans across various sectors.

Global Footprint

With operations spread across eight countries, Benchmark Electronics has a truly international presence. This global footprint allows the company to serve its clients more effectively and efficiently. As we await the fourth quarter results, the market will be watching to see how this global presence translates into financial performance.