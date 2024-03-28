Ben Simmons Cuts $6 Million Off His Hidden Hills Mansion Price, Eyes Quick Sale

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has made a significant move to sell his luxurious California mansion by reducing the price by six million dollars, signaling his intent to offload the property swiftly. Originally listed for an astounding $32.5 million in 2022, the Hidden Hills estate is now on the market for $26,820,884, aiming to attract buyers at a forthcoming auction.

Star-Studded Neighborhood and Lavish Features

Located 45km from Los Angeles in the gated community of Hidden Hills, the mansion boasts seven bedrooms and is nestled on 1.5 acres of prime land. This area is renowned for its celebrity residents, including Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Drake, Lil Wayne, and the Kardashian clan, adding to the property's allure. The home itself is a testament to modern luxury, featuring double-vaulted ceilings, an open-plan living space with high-end appliances, bespoke brass fireplace, and glass walls complemented by grand chandeliers. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, entertainment deck with a fire pit, and a built-in BBQ, designed for both relaxation and hosting grand events.

A Glimpse into Simmons' Real Estate Journey

Simmons, who purchased the property in 2021 for $23.3 million, has decided to sell due to his relocation to the east coast. Despite his stellar career with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons' journey in the NBA has been marred by injuries, leading to sporadic appearances on the court. This shift away from the west coast is reflected in his decision to sell the Hidden Hills mansion, aiming to close this chapter of his life as he navigates the challenges of his professional career.

Implications and Market Watch

As the auction date approaches, with bids expected to start between $7 million and $12 million, the real estate market and Simmons' fans alike are keenly watching. This significant price reduction raises questions about the current state of luxury real estate in Los Angeles and the potential impact of celebrity ownership on property values. Regardless of the outcome, this move by Ben Simmons highlights the transient nature of celebrity real estate investments and the ever-changing dynamics of the NBA lifestyle.

The sale of Ben Simmons' mansion is more than just a real estate transaction; it's a glimpse into the personal and professional shifts that come with life as a high-profile athlete. As Simmons looks to the future, both on and off the court, this property sale marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the NBA star.