Ben Shapiro Envisions 'Swiftie' Baby Boom, Denies Being a 'Secret Swiftie'

In an engaging exchange on Sky News Australia, host Piers Morgan put forth an unexpected question to renowned conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro. Drawing on the global frenzy around pop star Taylor Swift's fandom, Morgan teasingly inquired if Shapiro was a 'secret Swiftie' - a term used to describe Taylor Swift's ardent fans.

Shapiro's Humorous Response and Vision of a 'Swiftie' Baby Boom

Shapiro, known for his sharp wit and humor, playfully responded to Morgan's question. He spun a hypothetical scenario where Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, whom he humorously mistaken for Travis Kelce, start a family. Shapiro suggested that such a life event might have a broad influence on Swift's young feminist fans, inspiring them to view marriage in a more favorable light.

He went on to posit that this could, in turn, lead to more of these fans choosing to get married and start families of their own. Shapiro humorously referred to this potential trend as a 'baby boom' among Swifties, eliciting light-hearted laughter from the host.

Shapiro Denies Being a 'Secret Swiftie'

Despite the playful banter, Shapiro took a moment to clarify his stance. He made it clear that he does not consider himself a secret Swiftie. In a hilariously unexpected twist, Shapiro claimed that he was, in fact, a 'rap legend,' indicating that he leans more towards rap music rather than pop.

Shapiro's humorous remarks not only added an element of levity to the discussion but also served to underline his unique perspective on the potential social impact of popular culture.