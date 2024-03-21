Ben Platt Ignites 'Gay Americana' Era With Palace Theatre Residency, Echoing Garland & Minnelli

Ben Platt is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey this spring, merging Broadway brilliance with his unique musical flair in a concert residency at New York's Palace Theatre, starting May 28. In a nod to his 'foremothers' Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, Platt aims to celebrate his third album, Honeymind, with 18 performances that promise to blend his Broadway roots with his identity as a singer-songwriter, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

From Broadway to Solo Stardom

The decision to perform at the Palace Theatre comes at a significant time, not just for Platt, but for the historic venue itself, which reopens after a $2.5 billion renovation. Platt, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect and later captivated audiences as the troubled teen in Dear Evan Hansen, is no stranger to Broadway's demanding stages. However, his residency signifies a bold step into solo performance, where he plans to showcase his latest album alongside Broadway classics, special guests, and a few surprises, under the direction of Tony-winning Michael Arden.

A New Era of Music

With Honeymind, Platt delves into what he describes as his 'gay Americana' era, drawing inspiration from 1970s icons like Carole King and James Taylor. The album, which is Platt's first under a new deal with Interscope Records, explores themes of unrequited love, self-discovery, and queer identity, with the first single, 'Andrew', touching on the complexities of closeted teenage crushes. Beyond its personal narratives, Honeymind stands as a vibrant reimagining of traditional American imagery through a queer lens, a vision Platt shares with his fiancé, Noah Galvin, who features prominently on the album's cover.

Legacy and Influence

Platt's residency at the Palace Theatre is more than a series of concerts; it's a homage to the LGBTQ community's supportive icons and a celebration of queer love and freedom. By stepping into the spotlight at a venue once graced by legends like Garland and Minnelli, Platt not only honors their legacy but also carves out a space for himself within the rich tapestry of American performance. As he prepares to take the stage, Platt's journey from Broadway star to music sensation continues to inspire, signaling a promising new era for fans and newcomers alike.

As the lights dim at the Palace Theatre, audiences can expect an unforgettable experience that blends Platt's dynamic vocal range with his deeply personal storytelling. With Honeymind as the backdrop, Platt's residency is set to be a milestone event in 2023, celebrating the intersection of Broadway glamor, musical innovation, and LGBTQ pride. It represents not just a career highlight for Platt, but a vibrant new chapter in the storied history of the Palace Theatre itself.