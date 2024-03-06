Ben Folds Reveals 'Paper Airplane Request Tour' Dates, Includes Pittsburgh Festival Stop

Music enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as Ben Folds announced Wednesday his much-anticipated return to the stage with the 'Paper Airplane Request Tour,' featuring a special stop at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival on June 9. This tour revives a beloved format where Folds connects with his audience in a unique, interactive way, inviting them to send song requests written on paper airplanes.
Reviving a Fan-Favorite Tour Concept
Folds' approach to live performances has always stood out for its originality and intimacy. The 'Paper Airplane Request Tour' epitomizes this, offering a distinctive concert experience where the setlist is partly in the hands of the audience. "The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming," Folds remarked, recalling the sheer volume of paper airplanes that filled the air at his concerts. This method of engagement not only entertains but also strengthens the bond between Folds and his fans, making each show a one-of-a-kind event.
A Musical Journey Continues
Folds' connection with Pittsburgh runs deep, having performed in the city multiple times, including a memorable show with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in June 2022. His admiration for the city is evident, "I've always thought Pittsburgh was a memorable, outstanding, soulful place," Folds shared in a past interview. His return to Pittsburgh as part of the Three Rivers Arts Festival is eagerly anticipated by fans, especially since most events at the festival are free, making it accessible to a wide audience.
What's Next for Ben Folds?
Aside from touring, Folds is also working on new music, with a holiday album slated for release later this year. His most recent work, 'What Matters Most,' showcases his evolution as an artist, continuing to explore new territories in music. Folds' inventive approach to engaging with his audience, combined with his ongoing creative endeavors, ensures that his performances remain fresh and exciting.
As fans await the release of tickets for the 'Paper Airplane Request Tour,' the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable series of concerts. Ben Folds' return to Pittsburgh not only highlights the city's vibrant music scene but also offers a glimpse into the enduring appeal of live music as a shared experience. His upcoming performance at the Three Rivers Arts Festival is poised to be a highlight of the summer, bringing together music lovers in a celebration of creativity, community, and connection.