Ben Atkind Reunites with ElephantProof for First 2024 Show Post-Goose Split, Brooklyn Bowl to Host

In an unexpected twist of events, drummer Ben Atkind announces his departure from Goose, setting the stage for a highly anticipated performance with his original band, ElephantProof, at Brooklyn Bowl. This marks a significant shift in Atkind's musical direction since his recent split from the band in late December 2023.

Departure and Reunion

In December 2023, Ben Atkind made headlines with the announcement of his separation from Goose, a move that surprised many fans and followers of the band. Goose, in turn, released their own statement regarding the split and introduced Cotter Elis as the new backbeat, signaling a new chapter for the group. Amidst these changes, Atkind revealed his plans to return to the stage, not solo, but with ElephantProof, a band formed during his time at Boston's Berklee College of Music. This reunion is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but a full-circle moment for Atkind, reuniting with the quintet for their first performance together since 2014.

A Night of Musical Collaboration

The event slated for Thursday, March 21, 2024, at New York's Brooklyn Bowl, promises an eclectic mix of talent and genres. ElephantProof, known for their jazz-influenced sound, will share the stage with TalkPeck SoundSystem, a collective featuring a roster of musicians from bands like Cool Cool Cool, Lotus, and Residual Groove. This lineup ensures a night of dynamic performances, showcasing the breadth of talent within the improvisational and jam band scenes. For Atkind, this marks a significant milestone, representing his first live performance with ElephantProof in a decade and his first musical endeavor since leaving Goose.

Looking Ahead

The reunion of Ben Atkind with ElephantProof at Brooklyn Bowl is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of musical evolution and resilience. This event not only highlights Atkind's return to his roots but also sets the stage for new beginnings. As fans eagerly anticipate the performance, the music community watches closely, curious about the future directions of both Atkind and Goose. March 21 will not only be a testament to the enduring bond between musicians but also a glimpse into the potential future landscapes of their careers.

As the curtains prepare to rise at Brooklyn Bowl, the anticipation builds for a night that promises to be filled with memorable music and reconnections. This event underscores the fluid nature of the music industry, where change is constant, but the passion for creating and performing music remains the unchanging core. For Ben Atkind, the journey from Goose to ElephantProof is a bold step into familiar yet uncharted territory, signaling an exciting new chapter in his musical voyage.