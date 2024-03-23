Ben and Erin Napier Transform Discarded Light Fixtures into Shuffleboard Game on 'Home Town'

In an inventive twist on home renovation, HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier find a unique use for unwanted light fixtures by turning them into a game of shuffleboard. This humorous and resourceful moment is featured in an exclusive preview of the upcoming 'Home Town' episode, showcasing the couple's knack for creative problem-solving.

Unconventional Renovation Ideas

During the episode titled “Shug and Spice,” the Napiers are tasked with making several upgrades to a house once owned by Sarah’s grandmother. Their mission includes adding a bathroom and an outdoor kitchen. However, it's their playful approach to discarding old, disc-shaped light fixtures that steals the spotlight. Rather than simply throwing them away, Ben suggests repurposing the fixtures into a makeshift shuffleboard game. Despite Erin's initial hesitance and concerns about the unconventional idea, the game turns out to be a hit, even if it ends with a fixture crashing into the wall.

Reflecting on Love and Legacy

Apart from their renovation adventures, Ben and Erin also share moments reflecting on their own story. The couple, who first met at Jones College in 2004, visits their alma mater, reminiscing about their first date and the deep family ties to the school. This season, viewers also get a glimpse into the Napiers' personal lives, including their celebration of 15 years of marriage and the joys and challenges of parenting their two daughters, Helen and Mae.

More Than Just Renovations

'Home Town' is not just about transforming houses; it's about touching lives and building communities. Through their work, Ben and Erin Napier remind us that creativity, love, and a sense of humor can turn even the most mundane tasks into memorable experiences. As they continue to bring new life to the town of Laurel, Mississippi, their innovative ideas and heartfelt dedication inspire viewers to look at their own homes and lives through a lens of possibility.

Through their unique blend of renovation expertise and personal storytelling, Ben and Erin Napier have become beloved figures in the world of home improvement television. As they embark on new projects and adventures, one thing remains clear: their commitment to each other and their community is the true foundation of every 'Home Town' makeover.